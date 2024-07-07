Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 10 of LPL 2024

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Dambulla Strikers are a good side but failed to win matches. Still, they have quality players in the squad, with ample firepower in the batting. Expect DS to open their account.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers

Date

7 July 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 20 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 151 runs, 116 balls, 16.77 average, 130.17 SR & 9 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him twice in 39 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 114 runs, 96 balls, 22.80 average, 118.75 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Nuwan Thushara in T20s: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 20, 29, 17, 0 & 43.

Angelo Perera scored 38 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Angelo Perera vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 20 runs, 13 balls, 10 average, 153.84 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angelo Perera’s previous five scores: 38, 15, 34, 17 & 30.

Glenn Phillips scored 70 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Glenn Phillips vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 45 runs, 40 balls, 22.50 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 28 balls, 18 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 70, 26, 0, 40 & 18.

Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 5 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 9 runs, 12 balls, 4.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 5, 16, 48, 1 & 1.

Dunith Wellalage has 6 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dunith Wellalage vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 17.12 average, 15.25 SR & 6.73 economy rate. Dunith Wellalage vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 7.57 economy rate.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five scores: 6, 45, 1*, 7 & 8. Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 0/43, 0/27, 4/20, 0/22 & 1/28.

Thisara Perera scored 6 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings here.

Thisara Perera vs spin in T20s in 2024: 40 runs, 31 balls, 20 average, 129.03 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohammad Nabi has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Thisara Perera’s last five scores: 6, 18, 38, 0 & 13. Thisara Perera’s previous five figures: 1/18, 0/16, 0/13, 0/5 & 0/17.

Shadab Khan scored 23 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 72 runs, 55 balls, 14.40 average, 130.90 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 17 wickets, 36.05 average, 23.70 SR & 9.12 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 15.33 average, 13.22 SR & 6.95 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 23, 0, 20, 0 & 4. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 1/21, 4/21, 4/22, 0/11 & 0/27.

Chamika Karunaratne scored 13 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Chamika Karunaratne’s last five scores: 13, 12, 25*, 48* & 42*. Chamika Karunaratne’s previous five figures: 0/37, 0/20, 2/21, 0/11 & 2/28.

Taskin Ahmed took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 27 wickets, 16.44 average, 14.62 SR & 6.74 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 34.71 average, 27 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/12, 0/22, 1/29 & 2/30.

Matheesha Pathirana took 4 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 25 wickets, 15.48 average, 14.52 SR & 6.39 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 12.18 average, 10 SR & 7.31 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 4/26, 1/37, 0/16, 2/9 & 0/12.

Dambulla Strikers:

Reeza Hendricks scored 80 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Reeza Hendricks vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 192 runs, 149 balls, 27.42 average, 128.85 SR & 7 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 48 runs, 51 balls, 12 average, 94.11 SR & 4 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ last five scores: 80, 4, 29*, 0 & 19.

Kusal Perera has 93 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 157.62 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Kusal Perera scored 16 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Kusal Perera’s previous five scores: 16, 102*, 0, 13 & 75*.

Danushka Gunathilaka has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 129.72 in seven LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Danushka Gunathilaka scored a solitary run in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Danushka Gunathilaka vs pace in T20s in 2024: 38 runs, 44 balls, 12.66 average, 86.36 SR & 3 dismissals. Thisara Perera has dismissed him once in 16 balls.

Danushka Gunathilaka’s last five scores: 1, 9, 11, 25 & 14.

Nuwanidu Fernando has 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 142.30 in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Nuwanidu Fernando scored 16 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Nuwanidu Fernando’s previous five scores: 16, 40, 4, 7 & 9.

Mark Chapman scored 30 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mark Chapman vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 76 runs, 63 balls, 25.33 average, 120.63 SR & 3 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him once in 57 balls.

Mark Chapman’s last five scores: 30, 33*, 91*, 4 & 12.

Mohammad Nabi scored 7 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 48 runs, 51 balls, 9.60 average, 94.11 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 109 runs, 74 balls, 21.80 average, 147.29 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 40.33 average, 32.11 SR & 7.53 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 21.60 average, 18 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 7, 0, 1, 10* & 14. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/37, 1/20, 0/12, 0/15 & 1/1.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored 20 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings here.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s last five scores: 20*, 62*, 18, 19* & 8. Chamindu Wickraramsinghe’s previous five figures: 1/11, 0/20, 1/31, 1/34 & 1/24.

Dilshan Madushanka has 4 wickets at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 10 in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Dilshan Madushanka’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/31, 1/32, 2/36 & 2/37.

Mustafizur Rahman took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 35 wickets, 18.91 average, 14.54 SR & 7.80 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 20.15 average, 15 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s previous five figures: 2/39, 2/30, 1/44, 1/17 & 0/48.

Nuwan Thushara has 9 wickets at an average of 22.55 and a strike rate of 17.66 in eight LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Nuwan Thushara took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 20.43 average, 14.13 SR & 8.67 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 18.60 average, 13.80 SR & 8.08 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 1/48, 2/34, 1/35, 3/24 & 4/18.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Dambulla have been fabulous for batting, and expect the trend to continue. The ball will come nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Strikers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angelo Perera, Glenn Phillips, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Thisara Perera (c), Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Taskin Ahmed, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana.

Dambulla Sixers: Reeza Hendricks, Kusal Perera (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Nabi (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara.

Also Read: WATCH: Luke Jongwe brings out his famous shoe celebration after scalping Dhruv Jurel

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Dunith Wellalage: Dunith Wellalage will contribute with both bat and ball. Wellalage’s recent form has been decent. He can fetch ample points.

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is another popular captaincy option for this game. Kusal will open the innings and has been in tremendous form lately. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Taskin Ahmed: Taskin Ahmed has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Taskin will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His recent form has been decent.

Telegram Group Join Now

Dilshan Madushanka: Dilshan Madushanka’s selection % currently stands at 5.73. Madushanka will get some assistance off the deck and can snare a few wickets. He has bowled well in patches lately.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dushan Hemantha: Dushan Hemantha might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Angelo Perera, Mark Chapman, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman.

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Glenn Phillips, Mohammad Nabi, Garuka Sanketh, and Nuwan Thushara.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Reeza Hendricks, Dilshan Madushanka, and Chamika Karunaratne.

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nuwanidu Fernando, Thisara Perera, Taskin Ahmed, and Nuwan Thushara.

CS vs DS Dream11 Prediction

Dambulla Strikers are a good side but failed to win matches. Still, they have quality players in the squad, with ample firepower in the batting. Expect DS to open their account.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.