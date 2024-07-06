WATCH: Luke Jongwe brings out his famous shoe celebration after scalping Dhruv Jurel

Luke Jongwe did his famous shoe celebration after dismissing Dhruv Jurel on the fifth delivery of the 10th over.

Luke Jongwe did his famous shoe celebration after dismissing Dhruv Jurel on the fifth delivery of the 10th over. He has copied this from the South African spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who invented his and got popular for his unique flavour.

Jongwe bowled a slower full-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Jurel went to play a drive on the up but couldn’t time it due to the slowness of the ball. It flew straight to the short-cover region, Wessly Madhevere, who completed a simple catch to send Dhruv Jurel back.

As the fielder took the catch, Jongwe removed his shoe and put it next to his ear, gesturing to making a call, treating the shoe as his phone. This celebration is not new for Jongwe, for he has been doing it for some time now.

The famous shoe celebration was timely, and Jongwe deserved to celebrate it since he scalped a big fish to put Zimbabwe ahead in the game. His way of celebrating has been viral all over the internet, with users making memes and giving their own views.

Zimbabwe beat India by 13 runs in the first T20I

Zimbabwe handed India a shocking defeat in the first T20I in Harare, defeating them by 13 runs to gain an early lead in the series. Batting first, they could only accumulate 115 in their 20 overs, with Indian bowlers finding in tandem to restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par total.

However, Indian batters made a mess of a low target and kept losing wickets one after another in the second innings. Barring Shubman Gill, all other batters failed to counter the additional bounce on offer and looked unsettled at the crease.

Eventually, India were bundled on a mere 102 and lost the game by 13 runs to give Zimbabwe an early gain. The inexperience of Indian players came to the fore, who couldn’t apply themselves in alien conditions.

There’s a quick turnaround, with the second T20I scheduled for tomorrow at the same venue. India would want to get their batting together and show their true game to level the series after an early setback.

