DC vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 16 of IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals finally opened their account in their previous game. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have won both matches of the competition. KKR also have a better-balanced team and might continue their winning run.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

3 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Prithvi Shaw has 405 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 168.04 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has five fifties against them.

Prithvi Shaw has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 146.47 in three IPL innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Prithvi Shaw vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 33 balls, 28.50 average, 172.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 37 runs, 25 balls, 12.33 average, 148 SR & 3 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 43, 5, 54, 13 & 0.

David Warner has 1075 runs at an average of 44.79 and a strike rate of 145.27 in 27 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties and two centuries against them.

David Warner has 251 runs at an average of 41.83 and a strike rate of 146.78 in six T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has two fifties here.

David Warner vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 155 runs, 99 balls, 51.66 average, 156.56 SR & 3 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in 24 balls.

David Warner vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 58 balls, 36 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.

David Warner’s last five scores: 52, 49, 29, 32 & 81.

Rishabh Pant has 303 runs at an average of 21.64 and a strike rate of 140.27 in 14 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rishabh Pant has 174 runs at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 148.71 in seven T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20s: 39 runs, 20 balls, 13 average, 195 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mitchell Marsh has 20 runs at an average of 6.66 and a strike rate of 83.33 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mitchell Marsh scored 18 runs in his only T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 39 balls, 17.75 average, 182.05 SR & 4 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 18, 23, 20, 26 & 72*.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in T20s since 2023: 79 runs, 48 balls, 19.75 average, 164.58 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 0, 44, 5, 27 & 15*.

Axar Patel has 147 runs at an average of 13.36 and a strike rate of 120.49 in 15 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 36.07 and a strike rate of 30.92 in 19 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 5 wickets at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 32.40 in seven T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.11 average, 27.44 SR & 6.58 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 33.25 average, 25.25 SR & 7.90 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/20, 1/21, 0/25, 2/17 & 2/23.

Kuldeep Yadav has 10 wickets at an average of 6.40 and a strike rate of 6 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.75 average, 27.12 SR & 7.46 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.40 average, 25 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 1/41, 2/20, 1/31, 5/17 & 1/26.

Anrich Nortje has 10 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 11 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 34.37 average, 22.75 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 60 average, 35.33 SR & 10.18 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 0/43, 1/48, 1/42, 1/28 & 0/12.

Mukesh Kumar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mukesh Kumar has 3 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Visakhapatnam.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 32 average, 19.57 SR & 9.81 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 43 average, 22.75 SR & 11.34 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 3/21, 1/49, 0/44, 0/21 & 2/33.

Ishant Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 50 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ishant Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 22 in three T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 34.60 average, 25.20 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 12 average, 9 SR & 8 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/16, 1/13, 1/19 & 2/29.

Khaleel Ahmed has 7 wickets at an average of 17.71 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khaleel Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 11.25 and a strike rate of 10.25 in two T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 23.60 average, 16.20 SR & 8.74 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.25 average, 27 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/21, 1/24, 2/43, 3/15 & 0/49.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 38 balls, 17.66 average, 139.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 59 runs, 34 balls, 29.50 average, 173.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 30, 54, 30, 26 & 7.

Sunil Narine has 132 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 167.08 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 21.54 in 21 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 26.88 average, 21.77 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 50 average, 8.57 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/40, 1/19, 0/21, 1/11 & 0/18.

Venkatesh Iyer has 93 runs at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 119.23 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 138 runs, 85 balls, 19.71 average, 162.35 SR & 7 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in two balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 47 balls, 34.50 average, 146.80 SR & 2 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 50, 7, 35*, 29* & 43*.

Shreyas Iyer has 96 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 137.14 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 103 runs at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 115.73 in five T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 52 runs, 35 balls, 26 average, 148.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 39*, 0, 53, 8 & 0.

Nitish Rana has 381 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 143.77 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has four fifties against them.

Nitish Rana scored 25 runs in his only T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 51 balls, 10.80 average, 105.88 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 60 balls, 18.25 average, 121.66 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs Axar Patel in T20s: 37 runs, 31 balls, 18.50 average, 119.35 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 9, 17, 71*, 4 & 40.

Andre Russell has 334 runs at an average of 37.11 and a strike rate of 168.68 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 19.71 and a strike rate of 14.14 in 12 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell made 19 runs in his only T20 innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 12 average, 136.36 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 22 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 115.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 20.44 average, 11.22 SR & 10.93 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 21 average, 13 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 64, 27*, 2*, 14 & 43*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/29, 2/25, 0/33, 2/37 & 1/39.

Rinku Singh has 29 runs at an average of 14.50 and a strike rate of 120.83 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rinku Singh scored 22 runs in his only T20 innings in Visakhapatnam.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 55 balls, 37.66 average, 205.45 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 5, 23, 69*, 9* & 16*.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 16 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 0/47, 0/53, 0/15, 1/39 & 2/43.

Harshit Rana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 22.85 average, 15.57 SR & 8.80 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 19.66 average, 13.66 SR & 8.63 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/39, 3/33, 1/5, 0/9 & 0/45.

Varun Chakravarthy has 11 wickets at an average of 19.36 and a strike rate of 15.27 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 18.80 average, 13.53 SR & 8.33 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 37 average, 24.83 SR & 8.93 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/55, 1/25, 2/38 & 2/16.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Visakhapatnam has been 157, with pacers snaring 54.81% of wickets. The track in the previous game was decent for batting, with some help for pacers with the new ball. Expect a similar pitch for this encounter. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (IMP).

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Warner will open the innings and has a fine record against KKR. He will enjoy batting in Visakhapatnam.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will contribute with both bat and ball. Narine will open the innings and bowl four overs. He will fetch a few points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fine record against DC. He will fetch ample points.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Nortje will bowl in different phases and get some assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy’s selection % currently stands at 10.66. Chakravarthy has a fine record against DC and can trouble batters again. He will look to perform in this game.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Suyash Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mukesh Kumar.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anrich Nortje.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals finally opened their account in their previous game. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have won both matches of the competition. KKR also have a better-balanced team and might continue their winning run.

