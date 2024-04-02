The last CLT20 league was played in 2014 in India which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won.

In a recent development coming in, the top cricket boards across the globe - namely the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are putting in 'active' efforts together to revive the defunct Champions League T20 tournament (CLT20).

It has now been 10 years since the last CLT20 league, played in 2014 in India which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won.

The competition took place every year between 2009 and 2014, being hosted four times in India and twice in South Africa. CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged victorious twice each while New South Wales and Sydney Sixers clinched the title once each.

BCCI, ECB and CA join hands to revive CLT20 after 10 years

Speaking about the development, Australia's Pat Cummins said to ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 2),

"I think the Champions League was ahead of its time. The T20 landscape wasn't mature enough at that point. I think it is now. I know that there's active conversations between Cricket Australia, the ECB, and the BCCI about the Champions League.

Cummins added, "It's just trying to find a window as to when you actually play that, because you've also got all the ICC tournaments as well. It may be that the first iteration of the Champions League will be of the women… [it may involve cricketers playing in] the WPL, the Hundred and the WBBL."

Cummins concluded by saying that had recently been in talks with CA CEO Nick Hockley about the same and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah might be able to shed light better on the corresponding developments.

