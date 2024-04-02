Sri Lanka star follows Ashwin's footsteps, leaves Test match midway

Earlier this year during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Ashwin travelled back home for a day and then rejoined the team on the following day.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has followed the footsteps of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left the ongoing BAN vs SL 2nd Test midway due to a family emergency. Chandimal left Chattogram for Colombo on Tuesday (April 2), on Day 4 of the final Test.

The news was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board in a statement which read,

"The player will return home immediately. Sri Lanka Cricket, his team-mates, and the coaching staff fully support Dinesh Chandimal at this moment of need and request that the public respect his and his family's privacy."

Incidentally, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took a similar step during the IND vs ENG Test series earlier this year and went back home after his mother got unwell. The incident happened during the third Test but Ashwin joined a day later after BCCI arranged a chartered flight for him.

Sri Lanka currently lead the two-match Test series 1-0

Speaking about the match, Chandimal had already been dismissed during Sri Lanka's second innings on Day 3. In the fourth innings, Sri Lanka will substitute a fielder in his place.

On Day 4 morning, despite losing six wickets quickly on the previous evening, Sri Lanka maintained control with a lead approaching 500 runs, having amassed a 353-run advantage in the first innings. Chandimal's dismissal came after scoring just 9 runs in this innings.

During the first innings, Chandimal was among six batters who scored half-centuries as the visiting team put up a towering total of 531 runs.

With a commanding victory in Sylhet, Sri Lanka leads the two-match series 1-0. The ongoing Test marks the conclusion of Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh.

