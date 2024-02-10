DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 28 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal are a strong team and should win the contest.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

Date

10 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim is the top-run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 256 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.00 and SR of 129.29. He also has 2 fifties.

Alex Ross also scored 131 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 21.83 and SR of 127.18

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 15 wickets in 8 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.15

Arafat Sunny has taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 7.14

Mushfiqur Rahim is the top-runs scorer for Fortune Barisal with 237 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 39.50 and SR of 125.40

Tamim Iqbal also scored 198 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.29 and SR of 113.14

Mohammed Imran has been the top bowler for the Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.74

Khaled Ahmed has taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 9.50

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The DD vs FBA pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is helping bowlers, both pace and spin. Fast bowlers have taken 55% of wickets while spinners have taken 45% at the venue. Hitters should show patience and spend some time since the deck has slowed down.

Weather Report

DD vs FBA weather report​​ indicates a clear sky with a maximum temperature of 21.0°C with no chances of rain.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Meherob Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Andre McCarthy, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Alex Ross, Taskin Ahmed (c), Tahjibul Islam (wk), Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Irfan, Shoriful Islam

Fortune Barishal: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal(c), Ahmed Shehzad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Abbas Afridi, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Imran, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

DD vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Meherob Hasan: Meherob Hasan currently has a selection % of less than 2. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and can score big in good batting conditions.

Abbas Afridi: Abbas Afridi will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 33 as of now.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Soumya Sarkar: Soumya Sarkar may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, Meherob Hasan, Mehidy Hasan and Mohammed Imran

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Saif Hassan and Chaturanga de Silva

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Shoaib Malik and Taskin Ahmed

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Meherob Hasan and Shoriful Islam

DD vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal are a strong team and should win the contest.

