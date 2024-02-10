Delhi Capitals batter wishes to retire after the T20 World Cup 2024

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, teams have started preparing for the event by finalising the combinations and testing different players.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, teams have started preparing for the event by finalising the combinations and testing different players. This World Cup might also be the last for several veteran players in different teams, making the event even more exciting and lively.

Several giants in various sides have been playing for a long time and are looking to hang boots after this tournament. A lot will depend on how their teams perform since players want to end their careers on a high note.

However, David Warner has confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last in the Australian colours. The dynamite left-handed batter stated it after winning the Man of the Match award for his blistering knock against West Indies in the first T20I in Hobart.

Warner amassed 70 runs in 36 balls with the help of 12 fours and a maximum. His knock provided a stable start to his team and laid the foundation for the upcoming big hitters to hit from the first ball.

David Warner wishes to retire after the T20 World Cup 2024

David Warner’s marvellous knock helped Australia beat West Indies by 11 runs and take an early lead in the series. Warner, who was the top-scorer of the game, was obviously happy to win the Man of the Match award and revealed his future with Australia.

"I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there. I'm excited, and it's a good little journey that we've got going for the next six months,” exclaimed Warner following the game.

Warner has already retired from Tests and ODIs but has kept an option open to return to the national side for the Champions Trophy 2025. Now, he has told his future plans in the shortest format.

Warner has shown no sign of ageing and is scoring runs like always with great fluency, as visible from his match-winning knock against West Indies in the first T20I. He was crucial in Australia’s successful campaign in the World Cup last year, scoring plenty of runs and providing stable starts, and Warner will hope to do the same before bidding adieu in T20Is.

