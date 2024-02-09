'Was out of IPL when dog got sick' - Overseas star backs Virat Kohli amidst prolonged absence

Much debate has already happened regarding Kohli's choice to be absent from the national team and his priorities.

Star India batter Virat Kohli is currently sitting out of the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series due to family commitments. However, much debate has already happened regarding it with many questioning Kohli's priorities.

Kohli, originally anticipated to sit out the first two England Tests, now appears unlikely to participate in the remaining three matches as well, sparking widespread speculations. Rumors were that his mother's health could be a potential reason but it was later dismissed by his brother Vikas Kohli.

Next, AB de Villiers in a recent video stated that Kohli and his wife are expecting their second child. However, de Villiers retracted his statement today, leaving the suspense surrounding Kohli's situation still intense.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn has extended his backing and respect to Kohli's decision to spend time with family over playing the five-Test series against England.

Kohli's appearance in the national side has become sporadic

Steyn, who is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 told Hindustan Times, "Family is your most important priority. Sorry, that's it. That's the end of the story right there. I've got three dogs and when one of them got sick, I was out of the IPL. I was jumping on the plane out of there to come back and see my dog. So that's my family. If Virat Kohli has decided to sit back home because he wants to be with his wife, if he's going to have his second child, I don't see any problem with that."

The South African added, "He's been a servant of India for many years. He's won a World Cup; he's captained with success. I don't know what more a man can do to prove himself in the cricketing world,"

Last month, Kohli was initially included in India's T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan but was subsequently unavailable for the series opener. Prior to this, Kohli had been absent from the Indian team for over a month, having been rested for the Australia T20Is and the limited-overs leg of the South African tour.

His highly anticipated return in the two-Test series against South Africa showcased his top form, but his plans to face England were again disrupted by unforeseen circumstances.

