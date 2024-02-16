DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 33 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers has a formidable side and has more match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Bangladesh Premier League League 2024
Match
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
Date
16 February 2024
Time
1:30 PM IST
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Mohammad Naim is the top-run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 276 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.60 and SR of 129.58. He also has 2 fifties.
- Alex Ross has scored 272 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 38.86 and SR of 149.45. He also has 3 fifties.
- Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 18 wickets in 10 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.44
- Taskin Ahmed has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.36
- Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 251 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 41.83 and SR of 118.96. He also has 3 fifties.
- Evin Lewis has scored 197 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.63 and SR of 162.81. He also has 1 fifty.
- Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for the Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38
- Nasum Ahmed has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The DD vs KHT pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to produce a good contest between bat and ball. A par score is likely to be no higher than 170.
Weather Report
DD vs KHT weather report indicates a maximum temperature of 27.0°C. It's expected to be a clear day with no chances of rain.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, SM Meherob, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam
Khulna Tigers: Alex Hales, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque (c) (wk), Evin Lewis, Mahumudul Hasan Joy, Wayne Parnell, Luke Wood, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Rana
DD vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The DD vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:
|
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Alex Ross: Alex Ross is an explosive top-order batter and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.
Shoriful Islam: Shoriful Islam has been in great form. He will bowl in the powerplay and the death and can be a good option for fantasy.
Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Meherob Hasan: Meherob Hasan currently has a selection % of less than 2. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and can score big in good batting conditions.
Nahid Rana: Nahid Rana can pick up important wickets and currently has a selection % of less than 7.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If DD bat first:
Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain and Luke Wood
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain and Arafat Sunny
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If DD bat first:
Complete the team with three among Meherob Hasan, Alauddin Babu, Luke Wood and Nahid Rana
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rubel Hossain, Saif Hassan and Taskin Ahmed
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction
