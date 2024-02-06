DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 21 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders look in good form in recent matches and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

Date

6 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Babar Azam is the top run-scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024 with 204 runs in 5 innings at a SR of 115.91 and a average of 51.00. He also has two fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 147 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 36.75 and SR of 153.13

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for Rangpur Riders with 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an average of 10.30 and an economy of 5.83

Mohammad Nabi has 7 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an economy of 5.64 and an average of 13.57

Mohammad Naim is the top-runs scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 112 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 22.40 and SR of 120.43. He also has a fifty.

Alex Ross also scored 103 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.75 and SR of 135.53

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 10 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.37

Taskin Ahmed has taken 5 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will give both batters and bowlers equal opportunities due to a reasonably balanced pitch. Teams often opt to chase due to the pitch’s evolving nature, with an average first innings score of around150.

Weather Report

DD vs RAN weather report​​ suggests that the maximum temperature will be around 24.0°C and there is no chance of rain during the matches.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Saim Ayub, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Gulbadin Naib, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mosaddek Hossain (C), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir.

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan (C & WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider.

DD vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has looked in good shape and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in BPL 2024. He will bat in the top order and contribute with some significant runs to the scoreboard.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur is a top-order batter and can contribute with significant runs. He has a selection % of less than 15 currently.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 6 as of now.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Fazle Mahmud: Fazle Mahmud may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, Mosaddek Hossain, Shaikb Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Gulbadin Naib and Arafat Sunny

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Shamim Hossain and Mohammad Nabi

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Azmatullah Omarzai, Saif Hassan and Taskin Ahmed

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders look in good form in recent matches and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

