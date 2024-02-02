Former England player makes perfect prediction on this Indian player during 2nd IND vs ENG Test

The Indian team began their quest to level the series as they locked horns against England in Vizag in the second Test of the five-match series. After conceding the series opener, the IND vs ENG 2nd Test witnessed some intense battles on Day 1 with both teams having their moments.

However, the star of the opening day was young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his career-high Test score of 179*. It was a moment of brilliance from Jaiswal as he reached the coveted three-figure mark, lofting a delivery over long-on against Hartley for a sensational six.

Interestingly, prior to the match, former England batter Owais Shah had predicted that Jaiswal will deliver the goods and labelled him as the "most dangerous" Indian batter on current form.

Owais Shah makes perfect prediction about Yashasvi Jaiswal

"The talent is there. He has maintained the same approach in domestic cricket. We looked at how he batted in the IPL and that is why he got the opportunity in international cricket. We saw that in the first Test how attacking he can be. I think he is the most dangerous Indian batter at the moment," Shah said in the post-Lunch show on Jio Cinema.

In his brief but illustrious career, Jaiswal added another feather to his cap after registering his first three-figure score in his debut Test last year in July, where he scored 171 against the West Indies.

ALSO READ: 'Pujara is waiting' - Ravi Shastri warns youngster from the commentary box during the Vizag Test

Jaiswal shared in three separate partnerships in excess of 50, but his teammates wasted good starts. The six Indian batters dismissed on the first day of the second Test were all out for scores between 14 and 34.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.