'Pujara is waiting' - Ravi Shastri warns youngster from the commentary box during the Vizag Test

The Indian Test team has looked beyond veterans - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane - and is going through a transition phase. It has not been easy to sideline a player like Pujara, who has been so consistent for India over the years.

Since getting dropped, Pujara has gone to the domestic arena and scoring runs consistently for Saurashtra. He has scored three 50+ scores, including a double ton.

The Indian team is currently thin on resources, and the available players haven’t been able to make runs consistently. Hence, the calls to bring back Pujara in the Test setup have been made by numerous experts and fans, especially after the defeat in the first Test against England.

The Indian middle order has not been able to convert starts in the ongoing Test series, for most of them have thrown their wickets away. The management might run out of patience soon and bring in other players to replace the underperforming batters.

Ravi Shastri warns Shubman Gill from the commentary box during the Vizag Test

Ravi Shastri warned Shubman Gill, reminding him of Cheteshwar Pujara after the young sensation failed to make an impact in another innings. Shastri said on air that this Indian side is young, and the young players need to prove themselves.

“It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always on the radar.”

Shubman Gill hasn’t managed to crack the vital No.3 spot despite getting numerous chances in Test cricket. He has 223 runs at a mediocre average of 22.30 without any 50+ score in 11 Test innings at No.3.

There are questions regarding his place in the Indian side, given plenty of young players are waiting in the queue for their chances on the back of a plethora of runs in the domestic arena. The pressure on Gill to perform is more than ever now, but his technique has been faulty, as Gill has looked to defend the ball with hard hands and tried imposing himself on the shots, leading to his dismissals.

