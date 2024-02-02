WATCH: Rajat Patidar's cruel dismissal on Test debut

Patidar was visibly dismayed by the unfortunate turn of events that ended his first innings in Test whites.

Making his Test debut in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag, Rajat Patidar's promising start came to an unfortunate end with an unlucky dismissal. Patidar's promising knock of 32 came to an abrupt end as he had to go back to the pavilion heartbroken after Lady Fortune dealt a cruel hand and he was tragically denied a half-century.

The incident occurred during the 72nd over of India's innings when spinner Rehan Ahmed delivered a length ball. Patidar played a solid defense but the unexpected bounce caused the ball to roll onto the stumps. In a futile attempt to evade his fate, the batter awkwardly extended a limp leg backward, but he was powerless as the SG, in slow motion dislodged a solitary bail with just enough force.

Before his dismissal, the 30-year-old Patidar seemed comfortable in the middle, scoring a patient score of 32 runs off 72 balls. Patidar, however, was visibly dismayed by the unfortunate turn of events that ended his first innings in Test whites.

Yashasvi Jasiwal's century power India past 300-mark on Day 1 of Vizag Test

At the time of writing this article, Team India have lost half their side but are in a comfortable position after breaching the 300-run mark on Day 1 of the second Test. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stunning century and is still in the middle with KS Bharat. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed to get going while Shubman Gill's poor streak continued after failing to convert a good start.

With Jadeja and KL Rahul out due to injuries, India has made three changes to the squad handing Rajat Patidar his Test debut, while Kuldeep replaced Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar came in as a late addition in place of Mohammed Siraj.

