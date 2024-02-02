'Another day, another failure' - Shubman Gill blasted for another silly dismissal in Vizag Test

Shubman Gill could not escape the wrath of social media for his poor form as the users wasted no time to troll the right-hander.

After losing the series opener in Hyderabad, the Indian team began their fightback as the IND vs ENG 2nd Test kickstarted today (February 2) at Vizag. So far, in the first session played, the match seemed to be evenly poised with India breaching the 100-run mark while England made inroads, picking up two wickets.

India got off to a decent start with the scoreboard reading 103/2, courtesy of a fifty from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed opener remained unbeaten on 51 (92), which featured six fours and one six.

However, Shubman Gill disappointed once again with the bat as the right-hander was sent back to the hut after scoring just 34 (46). The 24-year-old looked steady in the middle as he hit five boundaries but fell prey to the experience of the 41-year-old James Anderson. It was the fifth time in seven innings that Anderson got rid of Gill.

Shubman Gill blasted for silly dismissal in Vizag Test

Shubman has faced challenges in finding form, evident in his recent performance where he recorded a duck in his last innings. In home Tests, Gill has an average of only 18.4 when facing right-arm pacers, marking his lowest against a particular bowling type.

In contrast to his stellar performance in 2023, Shubman's 2024 displays a stark contrast as he has managed to score only 126 runs in six innings. This is a notable decline considering his impressive total of 2154 runs in 2023, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer across all formats.

The fans have now demanded Gill’s ouster from the side, as they also pointed out that the likes of Sarfaraz Khan are made to sit on the bench. Shubman Gill could not escape the wrath of social media for his poor form as the users wasted no time to troll the right-hander.

Another Match

Another day

Another failure of Shubman Gill(Road prince🤴)

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😜😜#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/SpsB2CZzoi — Faisal Rehman (@FaisalRehman768) February 2, 2024

Shubman Gill utilising his chances in Test Cricket vs England 🔥💪#INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/yRaDxVwTrH — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) February 2, 2024

POV : you are Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/1naQnGx186 — Bii2 🇮🇳 (@realbii2) February 2, 2024

It's time to move on. Shubman Gill shouldn't get special treatment. It's better for him if he grinds in Ranji Trophy for some time and then make a comeback . — Aditya Sinha (@aditya_sinhaop) February 2, 2024

I said it before and I say it again. #ShubmanGill needs to be dropped for a few matches till he gets back his mojo.

Retaining him despite continuous sub-par performances is very disappointing given the ample talent in India.



Go #YashasviJaiswal !#INDvsENGTest #ENGvsIND #BCCI — Souvik Ghosh (@SouvikG1982) February 2, 2024

Gill is trying to level the no of dismissals against anderson with kohli. (Kohli has played over 100 test match, whereas gill has played just 22 test matches. #ShubmanGill #TestCricket #INDvsENGTest #ENGvsIND @BCCI — Dr Ayush Rungta (@Ayushrungta22) February 2, 2024

