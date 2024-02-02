Star Indian pacer surprisingly replaced by Mukesh Kumar for 2nd Test; bowler released from India Test squad

India have decided to rest one of their star pace bowlers for the second Test against England in Vizag.

India have rested Mohammed Siraj for the second Test in Vizag in a surprising call. Mukesh Kumar was brought into the XI in his place as India continued to go in with two pacers despite speculation that they could field a four-prong spin attack.

Mohammed Siraj rested; Patidar debuts

Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar will be the seamers in the XI that also has Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as the spinners.

Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut and will likely bat at No.4 in Virat Kohli's spot.

Meanwhile, BCCI has updated on the reason behind resting Mohammed Siraj.

The BCCI update goes as follows:

"Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times.

He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot."

BCCI have also clarified that Avesh Khan has rejoined the squad for the second Test as the pacer on the bench, who could come in in case there are any concussion substitutes required.

India chose to bat after winning the toss in Vizag. Rohit Sharma expressed regret at missing two big players - KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja - for the Test.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but that's why we have the guys sitting on the bench. Two forced changes - Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested," Rohit Sharma clarified at the toss.