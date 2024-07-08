DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons have a quality side with match-winners. They have also played some good cricket this season. Expect Dindigul Dragons to continue winning.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans

Date

8 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Shivam Singh has 223 runs at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of 136 in four TNPL innings in Salem. He also has three fifties here.

Shivam Singh’s last five scores: 78, 2*, 76, 10 & 8.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 4 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 12.25 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 3/18, 0/43, 2/19, 0/31 & 2/35.

Vimal Khumar has 67 runs at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 108.06 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

Baba Indrajith has 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 130.37 in five TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has two fifties against them.

Baba Indrajith has 80 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 103.89 in five TNPL innings in Salem.

Boopathi Kumar has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 141.07 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

Varun Chakravarthy has 3 wickets at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 31 in seven TNPL innings in Salem.

Varun Chakravarthy’s previous five figures: 1/22, 1/9, 2/26, 2/17 & 3/30.

Sandeep Warrier has 8 wickets at an average of 20.62 and a strike rate of 16.50 in six TNPL innings in Salem.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 2/17, 1/28, 0/15, 3/15 & 0/21.

Salem Spartans:

R Kavin has 72 runs in two TNPL innings in Salem.

Vishal Vaidhya has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 110.58 in four TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons. He also has a fifty against them.

Vishal Vaidhya scored 56 runs in his only TNPL innings in Salem.

Sunny Sandhu scored 57 runs in his only TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 9.40 and a strike rate of 8.80 in two TNPL innings against them.

Sunny Sandhu has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 152.94 in six TNPL innings in Salem. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 21.14 and a strike rate of 15 in six TNPL innings here.

Sunny Sandhu’s last five scores: 10, 57, 61, 29 & 16. Sunny Sandhu’s previous five figures: 2/47, 2/36, 0/21, 3/38 & 1/13.

Shijit Chandran has 145 runs at an average of 20.71 and a strike rate of 104.31 in eight TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons.

Aushik Srinivas has 4 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 27 in five TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons.

M Poiyamozhi has 5 wickets at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 22.20 in five TNPL innings against Dindigul Dragons.

M Poiyamozhi has 8 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 12 in four TNPL innings in Salem.

M Poiyamozhi’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/52, 1/41, 1/29 & 2/35.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Salem this LPL have been balanced, with something for both batters and bowlers. The trend might continue in this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimhal Kumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Boopathi Kumar, S Dinesh Raj, C Sarath Kumar, G Kishoor, Varun Chakravarthy, VP Diran, P Vingesh, Sandeep Warrier.

Salem Spartans: S Abishek, R Kavin (wk), Robin Bist, Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Shijit Chandran (c), M Poiyamozhi, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Aushik Srinivas.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Ashwin will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith will bat in the middle order. Indrajith is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sandhu will contribute with both bat and ball. He is consistent.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dinesh Raj: Dinesh Raj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vimhal Kumar, Vishal Vaidhya, G Kishoor, and M Ganesh Moorthi.

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Boopathi Kumar, R Kavin, Sandeep Warrier, and Sachin Rathi.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Vimhal Kumar, R Bist, Vishal Vaidhya, G Kishoor, and M Ganesh Moorthi.

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Boopathi Kumar, Rajendran Vivek, VP Diran, and Sachin Rathi.

DD vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have a quality side with match-winners. They have also played some good cricket this season. Expect Dindigul Dragons to continue winning.

