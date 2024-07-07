'Special thanks to': Abhishek Sharma reveals using the bat of this Indian star after registering maiden international ton

Talented young batter Abhishek Sharma put up a stellar display with the bat earlier today as India defeated Zimbabwe by a massive margin of 100-runs in the second match of the ongoing five-match T20I series.

The dynamic left-hander registered his maiden international century, slamming a quickfire 47-ball 100 comprising seven fours and eight maximums.

While it was undoubtedly one of the best knocks in T20I format, Abhishek made an interesting revelation in the post-match conference.

The 23-year-old disclosed that it was actually the bat of another India star that he had borrowed and extended the credits as well.

"Today I played with Shubman Gill's bat. So a special thanks to the bat as well. And this happens, I think, from the under-12 days. Whenever I think like, this is a pressure game or this is, you know, a match where I should perform, I usually take his bat. Even in the IPL also, I usually ask for one bat. And today he gave me his bat. So I think it went really well."

Abhishek on how Gill's bat helped him to get runs.#AbhishekSharma pic.twitter.com/yOcg0yPyuc — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 7, 2024

ALSO READ: Watch: Abhishek Sharma smashes a hat-trick of sixes to reach maiden international century

Abhishek Sharma makes a strong case for the opener spot in India's T20I squad

With this knock, Abhishek made a strong statement as an opener, especially with the team going through a transition.

Also, the recent retirements of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the shortest format have opened up a massive opportunity for the youngsters to make a claim and Abhishek's knock today will definitely back his cause.

Abhishek, who earned his maiden India call-up following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign however didn't have the best of starts.

In the series opener against Zimbabwe yesterday, the left-hander departed after a four-ball duck.

However, Abhishek showed great character and mentality to come back stronger and slam a whirlwind knock that serves as a testament to the sheer prowess of the young talent.

