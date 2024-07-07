Watch: Abhishek Sharma smashes a hat-trick of sixes to reach maiden international century

Abhishek Sharma hit his maiden T20I hundred in just his second outing in international cricket. The 23-year-old batter from Punjab smashed his hundred in just 46 balls, taking the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers in the second T20I.

It seems that SRH star batter Abhishek Sharma may be the next superstar in a nation of 1.4 billion cricket fans. The 23-year-old cricketer made his mark on the world stage by smashing three straight sixes to score his first international century in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Speaking about the game here, it was Indian captain Shubman Gill who won the toss and invited the hosts to bowl first in the game.

Notably, after opting to bat first in the game, the Indian captain failed to get going. However, his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, struck a fifty in 33 balls and tonked the Zimbabwe bowlers left, right, and centre. In addition, the Punjab-born cricketer took only 13 more deliveries to reach his century.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe bowler Wellington Masakadza was called upon to bowl in the 13th over when Abhishek was on 83. However, his batting partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, hit a double and a single in the first few deliveries, and then the southpaw smashed a tossed-up fuller one over deep mid-wicket for a six. The left-handed batter then went full and moved down to the ground for his second six in the exact same direction.

Abhishek, who had a total of 94, used a paddle to help the ball get over the thin leg ropes with a low full-toss outside the leg stump. Abhishek let out an outburst that sent the cricketing fans into a frenzy after blasting a hat-trick of sixes to mark reaching his first century.

Talking about India innings here, the Men in Blue posted 234/2 in the given 20 overs. India's skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for just two runs; however, Abhishek Sharma hammered 100 runs from 47 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes with a solid strike rate of 213. In addition, star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad made an unbeaten 77 runs from 47 balls, including 11 fours and one six, while KKR batter Rinku Singh blasted an unbeaten 48 runs from 22 balls, featuring two fours and five sixes, with a great strike rate of 218 to help the visiting side post 234/2 in the given 20 overs.

