'Very disappointed' - Shubman Gill identifies where India lost the game

India suffered a shock defeat against Zimbabwe in the first T20I, failing to chase 116. Captain Shubman Gill expressed disappointment over his dismissal and the team's performance.

The Indian cricket team suffered a shocking loss to Zimbabwe in their first T20I match in Harare on Saturday. The Sikandar Raza-led side could only manage to score 115/9 in 20 overs, owing to the two wickets scalped by Washington Sundar and the four picked by Ravi Bishnoi. However, during the chase, the visitors lost wickets at regular times and were all out for just 102 runs, causing the Indian cricket team's batters to utterly break the flow of the game.

SRH star batter and debutant Abhishek Sharma's early dismissal for a four-ball duck dealt a terrible blow to India's chase at the start of the game. However, batting third, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored just seven runs off nine balls. Another debutant, Riyan Parag, went out with two off three balls and failed to replicate his IPL 2024 form. Rinku Singh failed to make an impact by getting out for a two-ball duck. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter and third debutant, Dhruv Jurel, smashed six runs off of fourteen balls. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill tried to lead the innings during the collapse but was eventually bowled by hosts skipper Sikandar Raza for 31 off 29 balls. The GT skipper's dismissal gave Zimbabwe an important edge in the match.

Following the same, Gill was extremely dissatisfied with the way they kept losing wickets on a regular basis. India's captain, Shubman Gill, questioned his team's fielding after the 13-run defeat and said that he should have kept playing to the end for his side after losing five wickets early.

“Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would've been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty: Shubman Gill

The opening stars reveal that the new-look young Indian team failed to execute the planning and situation, making them lose the game very badly. In addition, the stylish right-handed batter accepted and acknowledged that they had let down the nation after losing the game against the side that even failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn't pan out that way. We bowled pretty well. We let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty,” he added.

