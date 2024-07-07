Watch: Harbhajan Singh and Kamran Akmal involved in animated discussion onfield after Twitter feud

Harbhajan Singh lambasted Kamran Akmal for his controversial comment on Arshdeep Singh and the Sikh religion.

Pakistan Champions defeated India Champions by 68 runs in the eighth match of the World Championship of Legends 2024, which took place on July 6 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Speaking about the game here, Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal gave Pakistan a magnificent start. Sharjeel amassed 72 runs off just 30 balls, while Akmal scored 77 off just 40 balls. The Men in Green posted a massive total of 243/5 in the given 20 overs.

However, during the chase, Team India got off to a strong start thanks to Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. However, Uthappa left the game after 22 runs. Rayudu and Suresh Raina struck for 61 runs in a respectable partnership. Suresh Raina made 52 runs off 40 deliveries, and Rayudu scored 39 off 23 balls. However, the Yuvraj Singh-led side failed to chase down the total and lost the game by 68 runs.

However, after the game, India's star spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan's batting legend Kamram Akmal were seen in an animated conversation at Edgbaston after their Twitter feuds during the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup. The 42-year-old Pakistani legend made an offensive remark against Indian left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh during the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 group stage match, which sparked a fierce backlash. The Lahore-born cricketer joked outrageously about the Sikh community. Many people criticised his remark as fueling false assumptions about Sikhs.

Kamran Akmal and Harbhajan Singh in deep conversation after the match. Not difficult to guess what they were probably talking about #Cricket #worldchampionshipoflegends pic.twitter.com/3yyx0kZN8t — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 6, 2024



"Anything can happen. Arshdeep Singh will bowl in the last over; he hasn’t looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12," Kamran Akmal said.

We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders: Kamran Akmal

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh immediately took to social media and responded strongly to Akmal's comments. The well-known cricket commentator called Akmal's comments "filthy" and highlighted the bravery and humanitarian work done by Sikhs. The star bowler also urged Pakistan's batter Akmal to show thanks and respect instead of continuing to make derogatory remarks. Following the same, Kamran took to social media and apologised for his nasty comments during the game.

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal. You should know the history of Sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock. Shame on you. Have some Gratitude,” Harbhajan wrote on X

