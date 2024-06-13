Watch: Yuvraj Singh gift fielding medal to Mohammed Siraj for sensational catch in USA game

India's star cricketer Mohammed Siraj was ecstatic after winning his second best fielder medal as Rohit Sharma and Co. outclassed the USA in their third game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 12 at Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. Notably, the great seamer picked up stunning catches in the outfield and saved too many runs to help his side restrict the USA to a narrow score of 110/8 in the given 20 overs.

The 29-year-old cricketer picked up a stunning catch on boundary as he jumped to his full height to dismiss star batter Nitish Kumar, who was batting at 27 off 23 balls during the 15th over of the play. However, the Hyderabad-born star was nominated alongside Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, but he toppled them to emerge as the winner. Meanwhile, 2007 T20 World Cup-winning star Yuvraj Singh presented him with the medal and applauded the players following the game.

The former all-rounder was seen lauding Arshdeep Singh for bagging the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell, while he further hailed Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube as the duo stiched the stand of 72 runs to help India win the game by seven wickets to make sure India places themselves in the super 8's of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Watch: Yuvraj Singh gift Siraj the fielding medal

A crucial win to qualify for the Super Eight



Another special guest in today's Best Fielder



Any guesses who? 🤔 - By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia | #USAvIND



Watch Siraj's sensational catch near the ropes against USA



Meanwhile, India's fielding coach, T. Dilip, was seen lauding the players after India qualified for the Super 8 stage of the marquee event. The former India bowler feels that the Men in Blue showed the true capacity of consistency, which helped them win three out of three games. The right-arm pacer also pointed out a few errors but also talked about how magnificent their comeback was to take the side to the next level.

"I always believe our team's consistency is what separates from good to great. We showcased that very well today. Well done in the first three games. And what makes us so special is we come back and keep pushing ourselves to the best. And that's what we can see in the last two games that even if we had a couple of errors, we came back very strongly as a unit," T Dilip said while giving medal.

