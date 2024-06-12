Why were USA penalised five runs in the middle of the game against India?

The reason for this punishment was because of a new rule introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

During the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA, the co-hosts were left penalised five runs from their total score.

The incident happened during India's chase with five overs remaining. With 35 needed to win from 30 balls, the equation came down to run-a-ball with 30 runs required off 30 balls.

The match was looking evely poised and could have swayed either way but the five penalty runs shifted the momentum in India's favour and they secured the match comfortably in the end.

The reason for this punishment was because of a new rule introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

The rule implied that a fielding side must be ready to start an over within a minute of the previous one ending. If they fail to do so, they will be allowed two warnings by the umpires, after which a five-run penalty will be imposed for the third offence and every subsequent one.

USA had been guilty for the third time during the match which ended up costing them five important runs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rishabh Pant covers miles to dismiss Corey Anderson with a stunning catch

India seal Super 8s berth with a win over USA

Speaking about the match, India secured a comprehensive win by seven wickets after weathering some initial storms.

The Indian bowlers started the game on a strong note and managed to restrict the USA batters to a below-par score of 110 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was the star performer with his spell of 4 wickets while leaking only 9 runs from his quota of four overs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Coming into the chase, India were however dealt an early blow, losing both their openers and star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply. Rishabh Pant too failed to get going, managing 18 off 20 balls.

It was then the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube who built a 79-run stand for the fourth wicket and helped India over the line.

The Men in Blue have now secured a berth in the Super 8s stage with the victory tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.