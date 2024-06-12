WATCH: Rishabh Pant covers miles to dismiss Corey Anderson with a stunning catch

Pant maintained his focus on the ball, called for the catch and secured it comfortably in the end.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant pulled off a stunning catch after covering a wholesome distance to dismiss USA's big-hitter Corey Anderson.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 17th over during USA's innings bowled by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In the process, Pandya claimed his second wicket of the day by dismissing the former New Zealand player, who couldn't significantly challenge India's formidable bowling.

Batting at 14 runs from 12 balls, Anderson tried to hit a six off Hardik but the ball soared high and landed in the short mid-wicket area.

Pant maintained his focus on the ball, called for the catch and secured it with both hands to end Anderson's time at the crease.

Check the video of the catch below.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli falls for a golden duck to former India U19 star Saurabh Netravalkar in USA game

India lose Virat, Rohit cheaply their chase of 111

Speaking about the match, it is poised extremely even at the moment and can sway either way.

The Men in Blue were dealt an early blow in their chase of 111, losing both openers cheaply.

India lost star batter Virat Kohli for a golden duck before skipper Rohit Sharma had to depart for just 3 runs.

Rishabh Pant, who has looked in good form in the tournament also couldn't do much damage and was dismissed for a 18-ball 20.

The India scoreboard currently read 55 for 3 in 11.3 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube at the crease. The duo will hope to make amends for the early setback and propel India towards the finishing line.

Telegram Group Join Now

Earlier, the Indian bowlers delivered the goods once again to restrict USA to a paltry score of 110 for 8 in their 20 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.