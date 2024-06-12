Watch: Virat Kohli falls for a golden duck to former India U19 star Saurabh Netravalkar in USA game

Kohli has been having a dismal campaign so far, managing scores of 1, 4 and 0.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA, former India skipper Virat Kohli had a poor outing with the bat as he was dismissed for a golden duck by former India U19 star Saurabh Netravalkar.

Kohli has been having a dismal campaign so far, managing scores of 1, 4 and 0.

The star India batter fell on the very first over of India's chase as the Men in Blue were dealt an early blow. The incident happened on the second ball as Kohli nicked one to the wicketkeeper behind the stumps.

Following the dismissal, India skipper Rohit Sharma who was stationed at the non-striker's end could be seen doing a visible 'Oh' with his mouth which was a reflection of the magnanimity of the wicket India had just lost.

For the unversed, Saurabh Netravalkar is a software professional who works for Oracle and has also played for India U-19.

Check the video of Kohli's dismissal below.

India off to a shaky start in the run-chase

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers once again put up a commendable effort to curb USA to a trivial score of 110 for 8.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with 4 wickets while leaking only nine runs from his quota of four overs. Hardik Pandya finished with two scalps while Axar Patel got one scalp.

However, the Men in Blue have faced an early setback in their chase, losing both their openers in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The India scoreboard currently read 10 for 2 in 2.4 overs with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

ALSO READ: Watch: Arshdeep Singh strikes off the first ball; does a Stuart Broad style celebrappeal

Team India will hope to avoid any kind of upset and seal a Super 8s berth with a win tonight.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.