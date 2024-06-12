Watch: Arshdeep Singh strikes off the first ball; does a Stuart Broad style celebrappeal

Arshdeep has been the pick of the Indian bowlers so far.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between India and co-hosts USA, star India pacer Arshdeep Singh drew first blood on the very first ball of the match to give the Men in Blue an early breakthrough.

The lanky left-arm pacer trapped USA opener Shayan Jahangir to dismiss him for a golden duck.

Interestingly, Arshdeep was so sure of his delivery that he didn't even look back at the umpire to check if the appeal got acknowledged and rather proceeded with his celebration. Popularly known as 'Celebrappeal', it became a thing in cricket after former England star Stuart Broad celebrated while appealing in Test cricket for the Three Lions.

Check the video of Arshdeep's 'Celebrappeal' below.

Arshdeep continued making further inroads in the first over itself as he struck again, this time to dismiss Andries Gous cheaply for 2 on the last ball of the over.

USA make a shaky start, Indian bowlers dominate

Speaking of the match, the Indian bowlers have dominated the proceedings so far and Arshdeep has been the pick of the lot.

The USA scoreboard currently read 17 for 2 in 4.4 overs Aaron Jones and Steven Taylor batting at the crease.

The match will be pivotal for both the teams who are currently tied on same points with two wins from two games. The winner of tonight's match will secure qualification to the Super 8s.

USA have been a surprise revelation in this T20 World Cup 2024, having upset cricketing powerhouse Pakistan already.

They will be fancying their chances against the Men in Blue as well but Rohit Sharma and Co has pedigree on their side and are expected to take home the contest in the end.

