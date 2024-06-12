'India are a good team, but...' - Ashwin praises blunt statement from latest T20 World Cup sensation

Ravichandran Ashwin lauded USA star cricketer Aaron Jones and his magnificent winning mindset ahead of the crucial encounter against India

India's star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded USA star cricketer Aaron Jones and his magnificent winning mindset ahead of the crucial encounter against Rohit Sharma and Co. in the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take place on June 12 at Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. The 38-year-old cricketer took to social media to heap praise on Jones's blunt take in the pre-match conference, where he revealed that the USA won't bother about the name or hype and approach the India game.

Notably, the 29-year-old cricketer seems to be in great form with the bat for his national side in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he played a pivotal role in guiding his side to wins against Canada and Pakistan, respectively. However, in the pre-match conference, the New York-born cricketer opens up with the mindset that the USA side is set to approach a strong Indian side in the upcoming game. The star cricketer revealed that they will be taking the Indian side as a normal one to perform well. In addition, the right-handed batter feels that they can beat India, as they have already toppled some of the top teams in the past few games.

"No, not really. I think we're going to treat it like a normal game. Obviously, we know India is a good team, but we've beaten good teams before. I think, obviously, we know that India is a good team, but we are going to treat it like any normal game to be honest - we don't want to play names or teams or anything like that. We've beaten good teams in the past. So definitely going to go hard tomorrow against India," Jones said.

"A sportsman’s hunger to compete and be the best brings out this attitude and that is something we must admire," Ashwin's post read.

A sportsman’s hunger to compete and be the best brings out this attitude and that is something we must admire.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8Cgw5NoTpP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 12, 2024



USA's winning form has been one of the major takeaways from this T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, the USA's winning form has been one of the major takeaways from this 2024 T20 World Cup, which initially saw them get a terrific win against the Canada side in the tournament's opening game, which took place on June 2. However, the Monak Patel-led side registered a thrilling super-over win against the Pakistani side in their second game. It seems that being the proper underdogs in the tournament, the side will have the fighting chance to place themselves in the Super 8's of the marquee event, with India's clash being their imperative and crucial challenge in hand.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Co. are also in brilliance, having already toppled Ireland and Pakistan in their first two games, and it seems that the USA will be looking to give them a close fight to place themselves in the Super 8's of the tournament.

