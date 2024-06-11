Rohit Sharma and Co forced to look for new gym in New York: Reports

The BCCI has not lodged any official complaint yet.

In a recent development coming in, team India was forced to hunt for a new gym in New York amidst their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, News18 have reported.

The reason for this is that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were not pleased with the gym quality at the hotel where Rohit Sharma and Co are residing. To amend the situation, the BCCI has now bought gym membership at a nearby facility.

A source privy to the developments revealed, “Yes, the team doesn’t use the hotel gym and they have a membership of a gym nearby and everyone uses that. It is a very popular gym chain.”

The report further mentioned that the management of Team India is dissatisfied with the "average facilities" at Cantiague Park, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) has designated as an official practice area featuring six drop-in pitches.

The BCCI was also not content with the practice arrangements of the venue, although they have not lodged an official complaint yet.

Additionally, there were no provisions for refreshments for the media at Cantiague Park, prompting the Indian cricket board to supply food for everyone covering the sessions prior to the team's tournament opener against Ireland.

India aim to end a 13-year jinx

Speaking about the Men in Blue, they are currently placed at the top of their Group standings with two wins and four points.

They put up a strong show in their opener against Ireland and backed themselves were the odds were down to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match.

India next play co-hosts United States of America tomorrow (June 12). Both teams are currently tied on 4 points but India boasts of a superior run-rate.

Another win will guarantee India a berth in the Super 8s as they set their sights on breaking a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title.

