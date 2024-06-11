'Any team can beat them right now:' Ambati Rayudu makes a bold prediction about upcoming Pakistan vs Canada clash

Pakistan's qualification chances into the Super 8s are extremely tricky at the moment.

Last edition's T20 World Cup finalists, Pakistan, looked like a pale shadow of their former side after failing miserably to replicate the success this time around in T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Green suffered a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA in the tournament opener and then squandered a possible victory against arch-rivals India in their second fixture.

Babar Azam and Co are next slated to take on Canada tonight (June 11) but former India star Ambati Rayudu has made a bold prediction about the game.

Given the below-par performances dished out by the Men in Green of late, Rayudu has predicted Canada as favourites, noting that any team can defeat Pakistan.

Rayudu gave his verdict on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan' when the former India batter was asked to name his pick for the upcoming Pakistan-Canada clash.

Rayudu said, "Definitely Canada, the way they (Pakistan) are playing, anyone will beat them. I am not insulting Pakistan cricket. However, the way they are playing currently, any team will come out on top against them."

Pakistan in a tough spot after two consecutive losses

Pakistan are currently ranked fourth in Group A, behind India, the United States, and Canada. They will need to win both their remaining games and also require either India or the USA to lose their last two games to stand any chance of qualification.

Pakistan will play their final Group stage match against Ireland on June 16 and will hope other results go their way to advance to the Super 8s.

