'It has been far too cosy for too long:' Michael Vaughan lashes out at England players for dismal performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Defending champions England haven't had the best of starts to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Defending champions England haven't had the best of starts to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Following a washed-out game against Scotland in their tournament opener, the Three Lions suffered a tame defeat against nemesis Australia, which has made their qualification chances into the Super 8s a bit tricky.

England had a disappointing ODI World Cup campaign last year as well where they failed to progress to the knockout stages, leaving skipper Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott on the brink.

Another lacklustre tournament would force the management to make some radical calls.

Echoing on the same lines and trying to pinpoint a reason for England's below-par performance, former skipper Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment over repeated mistakes in terms of team selection and tactics.

Michael Vaughan lashes out at England players

Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph, "We should not be surprised that England are in this mess. It has been far too cosy for too long in the white-ball set up. The team has been in decline for a while and is making the same mistakes all over again in selection and tactics. Looking from the outside, it seems to me the players are too powerful. It is all lovely and nice in the set up but I have never seen lovely and nice win World Cups."

Speaking about England's chances, they have two more matches left against Oman and Namibia. They are currently placed 4th in Group B with 1 point from 2 games.

ALSO READ: 'There was no chance to plan:' Axar Patel reveals how he was sent to bat at No.4 in IND vs PAK clash

Jos Buttler and Co need to eke out wins in their remaining games with substantial margins and hope other results go their way in order to secure qualification for the Super 8s.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.