Will Ravindra Jadeja play against USA? Bowling coach discloses Indian team's thinking

Ravindra Jadeja had failed to deliver with the ball and bat in the first two matches against Ireland and Pakistan.

India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, has opened up about star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the all-rounder seems to be in awful form with the bat and ball in the ongoing marquee event. The stylish left-handed batter had failed to deliver with the ball and bat in the first two matches against Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan.

In the same vein, India's bowling coach, Mhambrey, said that it is a team game and one cannot expect all the players to come into great form at once. The former right-arm pacer further stated that he is ecstatic that head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour are having conversations with the 37-year-old cricketer to motivate him to perform in the ongoing tournament.

"I think it's a team game, right? It's going to be 11 guys. You really don't expect all of them coming into form. It's going to be performed every game that will happen. For me, I personally feel whatever conversations Rahul and Vicky are having around, I've been pretty happy with it. And you expect a one-odd game out there," Mhambrey said ahead of the clash against USA.

So that confidence we have in not only Jadeja but honestly with someone like Dube and others as well: Mhambrey

The 51-year-old coach added that it's a long journey, and players like Ravindra Jadeja just needed one game to perform and to turn things around for India's camp. The Mumbai-born cricketer further pointed out that it's not just Ravindra Jadeja who is out of form, but star all-rounder Shivam Dube and others are also struggling on the New York pitch. Mhambrey further disclosed that it is important for the team and staff to back their players, especially in tournaments like the T20 World Cup 2024.

"It's a long tournament. I think...someone like Jadeja, who's so vastly experienced, he just needs a game out there to just get his roots around and feel around. And we know that the skills that he has and the experience, he's going to go ahead and he's going to win your games. So that confidence we have in not only Jadeja but honestly with someone like Dube and others as well. That's fine, but the team will back you," he added further.

Meanwhile, India defeated the Irish side by eight wickets before thrashing archrival Pakistan on June 9. Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to face the USA in their upcoming match that is slated to take place on June 12 at the Nassau Cricket International Cricket Stadium.