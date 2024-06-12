IND vs USA Prediction, Match 25, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs United States of America Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs USA Prediction: India has a formidable squad and will enter the match as favourites. However, USA has already staged an upset once in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is looking in good form. The co-hosts will definitely fancy their chances but the Men in Blue have pedigree on their side and are expected to outclass USA comfortably.

IND vs USA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs United States of America

Date: June 12, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs USA Match Preview

The Men in Blue have looked in sublime form in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and Co have managed to win both their games so far and will be hoping to extend the streak when they lock horns with co-hosts USA next in New York.

USA, on the other hand, has surprised everyone with their performance. They are currently placed second in the group standings just after India on the same points. USA shocked the world when they managed to defeat Pakistan after having won against neighbours Canada in the tournament opener. They will definitely fancy their chances of making history and securing a qualification into the Super 8s stage.

Probable IND vs USA Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant (wk) Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Mohammed Siraj

USA probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor Monank Patel (c and wk) Andries Gous Aaron Jones Nitish Kumar Corey Anderson Harmeet Singh Jasdeep Singh Nosthush Kenjige Saurabh Netravalka Ali Khan

Venue and Pitch

The New York pitch has come under scrutiny for being below par and the groundsmen have been busy on this pitch, removing any grassy areas to try and make it a bit more batter-friendly. However, in the last few matches, it has gotten a tad better but there's still a lot on offer for the bowlers and scoring will be difficult.

Weather Updates

The match will take place during daytime (local time) and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 25°C with no serious threat of rain.

Top Players for IND vs USA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. He can score quickly and can be really dangerous if he manages to get going.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't started the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a strong note. However, he's a proven contender and it's only a matter of time before he gets going.

Virat Kohli hasn't started the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a strong note. However, he's a proven contender and it's only a matter of time before he gets going. Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Top Captaincy picks

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been in outstanding form recently. He can score quick runs and can fetch ample points in fantasy.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. His wicket-taking ability can help score crucial points and the New York deck will also assist him.

Players to avoid

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Jasdeep Singh - Jasdeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma and Co forced to look for new gym in New York: Reports

IND vs USA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs USA Match Prediction

India has a formidable squad and will enter the match as favourites. However, USA has already staged an upset once in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is looking in good form. The co-hosts will definitely fancy their chances but the Men in Blue have pedigree on their side and are expected to outclass USA comfortably.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.