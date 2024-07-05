'If they come, then they welcome, if they don't..' - Former Pakistan captain opens up on India touring Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt has said that ICC has to deal with it if India don't tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Former Pakistan's cricketer Salman Butt has expressed issues with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Team India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will likely host next year. The 39-year-old Pakistani cricketer clarified that the International Cricket Court (ICC) will look into the matter if the Men in Blue refuse to take part in the event in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Team India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Notably, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chose to use a hybrid concept for the Asia Cup after India refused to go to Pakistan in 2023. Sri Lanka was the co-host, and Rohit Sharma and his men played all of their matches at Kandy and Collombo as India didn't travel there owing to geopolitical tensions between both countries since 2013.

Meanwhile, cricket administrator Jay Shah has recently revealed that the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final are India's next targets to win in the next year after Rohit Sharma and Co. make history with their 2024 T20 World Cup title wins. Meanwhile, India's arch rivals, Pakistan, will host the full Champions Trophy event in 2025, while the World Test Championship final is set to take place in England.

If they come, then they welcome, if they don't, the ICC has to deal with it: Salman Butt

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently stated that top Indian players were going to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy, but he did not say if and when they would come to Pakistan for the showpiece event.

"If they come, then they welcome, if they don't, the ICC has to deal with it. We will find out if they can just deal with all the other countries or can do the same with India as well. It will show how much authority they have as a regulator and how neutral they can be," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The tournament will return with the 2025 Champions Trophy after an eight-year gap. Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team are the defending champions of the event, as they went on to outclass Virat Kohli-led India in the 2017 edition's final, which took place at the Oval in London, England.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been confirmed for the following teams: Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, India, Australia, and New Zealand, along with the host nation, Pakistan.

