'From the bottom of my heart, thank you' - Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming message for fans

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya praised the fans who participated during the victory parade and the felicitation event at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai for expressing their love for the T20 World Cup 2024 winning team. For Pandya, India's victorious run at the T20 World Cup turned into his redemption story. The number-one T20I all-rounder was a key member of the Indian team that ended the drought for trophies in the ICC World Cup.

Meanwhile, former GT captain Hardik Pandya took charge of Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, and the crowd booed him at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium. However, the 30-year-old cricketer received cheers from fans on Thursday during the victory parade and at the felicitation ceremony, while his name echoed throughout the stadium. In addition to this, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma roared Hardik Pandya's name for his outstanding showing against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final back on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

India's great all-rounder got one of the biggest cheers from the crowd during the event. Amazingly, during the most recent Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Mumbai audience mocked him throughout his terrible performance for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI). The side was the first team to knock out of the playoffs race and went on to finish at the bottom of the points table in the IPL 2024.

We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India: Hardik Pandya

India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re… pic.twitter.com/c18lLrPJ1q — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2024



However, the stylish right-handed batter had a solid strike rate of 151.57 and amassed 144 runs in six innings. In addition, the right-arm pacer took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64 with the ball in eight matches. The great seamer finished with figures of 3/20 against South Africa in the final game, which included two crucial wickets in the final over, which guided Team India to become the eventual champions.

“India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains!. We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India," Hardik Pandya wrote on X.

