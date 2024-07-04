Rohit Sharma praises Hardik Pandya for crucial David Miller wicket during Wankhede celebration

It was a huge redemption story for Hardik Pandya following his return to Mumbai as T20 World Cup champion. The very Mumbai fans booed him two months back in the Indian Premier League 2024 and now they chant their name in unison.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation at the felicitation event at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4. Team India players, coaching staff, management, and famous journalists who were stuck in Barbados due to storms landed in New Delhi early on Thursday morning.

After their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rohit Sharma and his men headed to Mumbai and took part in a victory parade ahead of the felicitation event. In addition, the flamboyant opening batter went on to thank all cricket fans worldwide for their unwavering backing for the Blue Army despite the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss.

There is always so much pressure to bowl that over, hats off to him: Rohit Sharma

In addition to this, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who bowled the 20th over in the final match against South Africa back on June 29 and was among India's best players in the T20 World Cup 2024. The right-arm pacer kept his composure to take two wickets in India's thrilling seven-run victory that sealed the world title at Barbados. The all-rounder got up and made a bow as the crowd started calling out Hardik's name.

Notably, the 30-year-old cricketer took a crucial wicket off the dangerous and lethal Proteas batter David Miller on the first ball of the last over before holding off 16 runs off the final six balls. India's eleven-year wait for the ICC title, which sparked celebrations throughout the nation, finally came to an end with a seven-run victory in the final game at Kensington Oval at Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday.

"This trophy is entirely for the nation. When it comes to winning trophies, Mumbai never disappoints. I am very proud of this team. I am very lucky to have this team. The entire players and support staff walk started three-four years ago. It was the effort of what we have done in the last 3-4 years. Hardik was bowling the last crucial over for us. Hats off to him for that last. You know how many over you need to defend, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over, hats off to him," Rohit Sharma said in the felicitation ceremony.

Amazingly, the Mumbai Indians skipper witnessed entirely different sights at this same venue just two months ago. The new MI captain wasn't well-liked by the fans, who continuously booed him for the team's terrible IPL performance. However, the same fans applauded him when his name was mentioned by the former Mumbai Indians skipper. The Hitman also gave Suyakumar Yadav credit for his incredible skill in handling David Miller's absurd catch in the final over of the game.

