Aakash Chopra omits star Indian player from T20 World Cup best XI

India thrashed South Africa by seven runs to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in a thrilling final played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, breaking their 13-year wait for an ICC Cricket World Cup title. Feeling devastated to have lost out on their first World Cup title, South Africa was unfortunately powerless to overcome a formidable Indian bowling squad in a match that swayed in the end on Saturday.

With set batters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller at the crease, South Africa had to rack up thirty runs at run-a-ball to win, and India seemed to have nearly given up on winning the ICC title. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led team truly produced something remarkable.

Following the great marquee event, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came up with his combined playing XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Chopra has named Rohit Sharma as the skipper and the opening batter in his team. He feels that there is no better captain than the Indian skipper at this moment. Following the same, he named Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Rohit Sharma's opening partner, who guided his side to make it to the semi-finals. The former India opener ignored Virat Kohli, as he only made runs in the final game while failing in the rest of the matches.

In addition, the well-known cricket commentator named Nicholas Pooran at number three while ignoring Rishabh Pant. Chopra further named Suryakumar Yadav at number four owing to his great fifties and outstanding catch of David Miller. Morever, Chopra has named Heinrich Klaasen fifth owing to his great half century in the final game. The cricketer-turned-analyst feels that if the Proteas batter had played 10 more balls, South Africa would have won the showpiece event.

Who are in the Playing XI? Check out here:

"I am starting with Rohit Sharma as an opener and captain. I have got Rahmanullah Gurbaz to open with him. Virat Kohli couldn't get a place because he scored runs in only one match. I have kept Nicholas Pooran at No. 3. I was thinking about Rishabh Pant. He scored runs at the start but after that, he suddenly went cold. It was again a contentious decision about who to keep at No. 4. I have gone towards Suryakumar Yadav. I was slightly split at No. 5. Should we keep Miller or Klaasen? I am going with Klaasen," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old cricketer further named Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan as the main all-rounders at numbers six and seven. Amazingly, he kept Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain at number 8. Moreover, the Agra-born star has kept Jasprit Bumrah, Farooqi, and Arshdeep Singh as the bowlers. Chopra has ignored Australia skipper Pat Cummins and South African pacer Anrich Nortje despite their great performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Furthermore, the cricket commentator has named Travis Head, Kuldeep Yadav, and Marcus Stoinis as reserve members of his squad.

"I have kept Hardik Pandya and he should be kept. After that, I have kept Rashid Khan and he is also my vice-captain. Then I have kept an interesting choice. I have kept Rishad Hossain, the leg-spinner from Bangladesh. After that, Boom Boom - no question, a no-brainer. Then I have kept Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh. I thought about Pat Cummins, two hat-tricks, and Anrich Nortje, but Fazalhaq Farooqi has been absolutely outstanding," he added further.

