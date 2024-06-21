'He is the reserve bank' - Former India player's accurate praise for Jasprit Bumrah

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded sensational bowler Jasprit Bumrah after Team India's magnificent win over the Afghanistan side during the opening game of the Super Eight Fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 3/7 in his four overs to win the game single-handedly.

Reviewing the game, Irfan Pathan stated that Jasprit Bumrah is as safe as the Reserve Bank of India. The cricketer turned analyst lauded the 30-year-old bowler for producing the goods in every situation, which dismantled Rashid Khan-led the Afghanistan side at 134 runs to complete an emphatic 47-run win. The former India pacer feels that Bumrah always sets up the game in any situation, regardless of how other bowlers are conceding a plethora of runs.

"He is like the Reserve Bank of India. He is absolutely safe. You expect him to perform when he bowls four overs in any situation. He sets up the game. How does he do that? Twelve runs had come in the first over bowled by Arshdeep (Singh), which means Afghanistan had got the momentum," Ifran Pathan said on Star Sports.

No one sets the bowling tone better than Jasprit Bumrah in world cricket: Irfan Pathan

Arshdeep Singh conceded 12 runs in his first over, which allowed the Afghans to gain momentum; however, Bumrah came to the second over and started putting an impact on the batters. Highlighting the same, the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning star stated that the star seamer sets the bowling tone very accurately in world cricket, which is the main reason why he is the biggest threat to international batters in the game. The well-renowed cricket commentator claimed that the Mumbai Indians star is proficient in figuring out the best bowling approach on any pitch.

"He (Bumrah) came in the second over and started putting an impact as soon as he came in. The wickets he took and the way he bowled in different phases, he bowled six slower balls in the first six overs, which means he sets the bowling tone. No one sets the bowling tone better than Jasprit Bumrah in world cricket," he added further.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born star dismissed Afghanistan top-order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai in the powerplays, which gave his side an early breakthrough. In addition to this, Jasprit Bumrah later dismissed Najibullah Zardan, who was caught by Arshdeep Singh off an attempted Yorker.

On the other hand, India's batting star Suryakumar Yadav set the tone for India's innings thanks to his aggressive batting, blasting a blistering 53. Hardik Pandya's huge cameo bolstered his efforts, as India accumulated a whopping 181 runs during the match.

The fast bowling attack of the Indian team, anchored by superstar Jasprit Bumrah, proved to be too strong for Afghanistan to take on. India won convincingly owing to Bumrah's terrific bowling, which completely decimated the Afghan batting lineup.

