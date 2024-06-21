Watch: Pat Cummins snares rare hat-trick against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

The Australia cricket team restricted Bangladesh to 140-8 in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match on Thursday in Antigua, owing to a magnificent hat-trick from star bowler Pat Cummins. The great seamer took the scalps of Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy in quick succession as Australia's bowlers dominated the Bangladeshis at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on June 21 and bundled them out to a narrow score.

Pat Cummins becomes the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2024, having claimed two quick scalps in Australia's 18th over before he removed Hridoy on his return to the field last over. It ended Cummins' remarkable comeback with the ball, as he finished with figures of 29/3 after his four overs. He joins former Aussie legend Brett Lee as the only other Australian to record a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup match. The first bowler to record a hat-trick in the history of the T20 World Cup was Brett Lee. It's remarkable that both Australian bowlers achieved the feat against Bangladesh.

The SRH skipper first dismissed Mahmudullah from the innings during the final ball of the 18th over, as he edged a slower ball onto his stumps using the inside edge. Following that, Mahedi Hasan played the next ball right into the hands of Adam Zampa for a first-ball duck. Meanwhile, Cummins became just the second Australian after Brett Lee to pick up a hat-trick when Towhid Hridoy scooped the first ball of the next over into the hands of Josh Hazlewood at short fine-leg.

Australia seems to be a strong contender for winning the title

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa were Australia's standout bowlers, with an overall haul of five wickets. In addition to this, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell each took one. Towhid Hridoy was the only player remaining in the middle, and he hit some brutal hits to help his team reach the 140-run mark. In addition, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also took the onus as he went on to score 41 runs. Australia seems to be a strong contender for winning the title, owing to their standout performances in the ongoing marquee event.

