Shakib Al Hasan opens up on rumoured rift with Tamim Iqbal

Ever since Tamim Iqbal was dropped from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad due to his batting position in the shortest format of the game last year, his relationship with Shakib Al Hasan has been emerging as the talk of the town. Notably, the speculation was that the duo hadn't talked to each other for so long.

Following the same, in a documentary aired by Bongo, which is a leading OTT platform in Bangladesh, the star all-rounder breaks his silence regarding this controversy, which created the massive drama. The 37-year-old cricketer blamed the Bangladesh Cricket Board's President, Nazmul Hassan Papon, who initially brought this topic to the public. Shakib Al Hasan explained exactly what happened and for which reason it actually began, which becomes the major controversy.

Shakib Al Hasan revealed that this controversy came to light because the BCB President spoke about it publicly and created a lot of problems in their relationship. The veteran all-rounder attacked him in public by stating that some of the people just had the intention of creating drama and controversy over speaking and bringing additional chances in cricket, which could have helped the player. Furthermore, the middle-order hitter also said that they are in talks with each other and also recalled when he used to spend his time with Iqbal during his early days. The left-handed batter highlighted that they do not talk much these days, but it doesn't harm the dressing room at all.

For quite some time we were not talking a lot: Shakib Al Hasan

"This thing [the relationship between Tamim and Shakib] came to focus after Papon [Nazmul Hasan] bhai spoke about it and it created a lot of problems on the relationship and created this situation. I think some people had the intention to keep it [the rift] in focus and tried to make it as the main point [of discussion] rather than the cricketing side. For quite some time we were not talking a lot. [But] it is not right that we were not on talking terms," Shakib Al Hasan said.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan was last seen in action during the clash against the Netherlands. He played a match-winning knock to help his side win the game. The southpaw amassed unbeaten 64 runs from 46 balls, featuring nine fours with a solid strike rate of 140 to post 159/5 in the allotted 20 overs. However, during the chase, the Netherlands were only able to post 134/8, which boosted his side's chance to make it to the super 8s of the game.

