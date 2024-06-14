'Sehwag who?' - Shakib Al Hasan's press conference video goes viral

Bangladesh star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan breaks silence on his criticism made by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag after his match-winning knock against the Dutch team in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 13 at Arnos Vle Ground, Kingstown.

Earlier, the former India hard-hitting opening batter was seen questioning Shakib Al Hasan's spot in the playing XI due to his poor form and horrendous show with the bat. The legendary cricketer also accused the Bangladesh all-rounder of not taking responsibility with the bat and said that the 37-year-old cricketer should have retired rather than being part of the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the left-handed batter was seen in good form against the Netherlands team. The southpaw amassed an unbeaten 64 runs from 46 balls, featuring nine boundaries, to help his side win the match.

However, after the great win over the Netherlands, the Magura-born cricketer said that the player's job is to bat and bowl well in the game. The 37-year-old was reluctant to answer Virender Sehwag's criticism, as he believed that a player's performance mattered the most in the sport. Furthermore, Shakib Al Hasan said that he has not been worried about the performance but rather about contributing to teams.

I feel good If I can contribute to the team: Shakib

“A player never comes to answer any questions. A player's job is to bat for the team if he's a batsman and contributes to the team. If he is a bowler, his job is to bowl well. The wicket is about luck. If he is a fielder, he should save each run and take as many catches as he can. I have never been worried about my performance. I don't think that I ever had that thought in my career. I feel good If I can contribute to the team," said Shakib in the post-match press conference.

Speaking about the game, Shakib's great knock of 64 runs has helped them post 159/5 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, the Dutch side could only manage to score 134/8 in the given 20 overs. Notably, the Bangla Tigers now have four points from the three games they have played so far in the tournament and are the frontrunners to become the second team to qualify for the Super 8 spot in Group D of T20 World Cup 2024. Earlier, South Africa became the first team to make it to the next round of their group. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side has a great chance to book their berth in the next stage after toppling against Nepal in an upcoming game.

