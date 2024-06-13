'It would be good if we could have a little word' - Michael Jones backs Josh Hazlewood's idea to go easy on Scotland

Josh Hazlewood’s comments have been viral on the internet since yesterday, for the tall pacer riled the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ merchants with his comments on playing in a way to knock England out of the tournament.

Josh Hazlewood’s comments have been viral on the internet since yesterday, for the tall pacer riled the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ merchants with his comments on playing in a way to knock England out of the tournament. Hazlewood said Australia will go easy on Scotland in their last fixture to keep England away from qualifying, for it will be helpful for everyone, given the English side can be really threatening on their day, which was also backed by Tim Paine.

England haven’t won any game in two attempts, albeit their first game against Scotland washed out, which might stop them from qualifying. Then, the defending champions also lost to Australia, where they didn’t look to be anywhere near competitive.

That defeat against Australia meant England needed several results to go their way, given they will win their remaining two fixtures against Namibia and Oman. Their net run rate (-1.800) is also negative, and Scotland’s thumping victory with 41 balls to spare with seven wickets over Oman boosted their NRR severely.

All Scotland need is to ensure Australia don’t roll over them and their NRR doesn’t take a massive hit. It will make England’s job almost impossible and might end their chances.

It would be good if we could have a little word: Michael Jones

Scotland’s opener Michael Jones has backed Josh Hazlewood and Tim Paine’s idea to go easy on them. Jones stated it would be good if his team could have a little word from Australia’s team in their next game.

“I was watching it live actually, laughing to myself. I watched that interview and I watched Paine when he was saying they should field half a side. I’m not particularly close to them, I don’t know any of the Australian players, but it would be good if we could have a little word and sort something out.” “The rivalry between England and Australia is massive. If they want to play that way then happy days. We won’t be complaining. If they want to let David Warner open the bowling or something like that it would be pretty funny.”

Needless to say, Josh Hazlewood and Michael Jones were joking around, for no cricketer would ever cut loose deliberately in international cricket. But now that Hazlewood has given such a statement, even if Scotland put on a good fight, people won’t credit them.

