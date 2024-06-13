Two Indian players to fly back home midway through the T20 World Cup 2024

India have been among the most consistent sides in the initial phase of the T20 World Cup 2024, for they have won three out of three games and qualified for the Super 8 stage.

India have been among the most consistent sides in the initial phase of the T20 World Cup 2024, for they have won three out of three games and qualified for the Super 8 stage. While the conditions have been severe, especially for batting, the Indian team has done well to keep themselves in the game and not crumble under pressure.

They have the last game against Canada in Florida before flying to the West Indies for the main round and facing the best teams in the competition. They would look to win against Canada to top the points table of their group and take ample confidence into the next stage.

However, two of the Indian players might fly back home following the conclusion of the US leg, where India have four games, including three in New York, cricket’s newest destination. The players have been travelling with the side since the first day but will get a break soon.

While they were not part of the main squad consisting of 15 players, those two players were in the reserves and kept as backups in case of any injury. As many as four reserves flew with the team, but that number will be half once India complete their encounter against Canada.

Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to fly back home after India’s fixture against Canada

According to Cricbuzz, the opening batter, Shubman Gill, and the fast bowler, Avesh Khan, will leave the Indian group and fly back home, getting a rest. The website reported these two players are in the squad only for the US leg unless one of those in the main team gets injured during the practice session on May 14 or the game.

To send a quick backup in case of an injury would have been arduous for the BCCI, so Gill and Avesh travelled with the side. However, the other two players - Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed - will stay back and train with the main team till they play in the tournament.

India have two pacers in the reserves, which might be more than enough in the Caribbean leg. The conditions will suit spinners, and India selected four tweakers in the main squad.

The Super 8 round will occur in different countries of the West Indies. Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan will get a much-needed rest after a long IPL season.

