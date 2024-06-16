'Nice acting' - Australia put multiple chances down in Scotland game after Hazlewood's controversial comments

Australia's fielding performance seems very terrible, as they gave up more than six catches during a single innings in match against Scotland.

Australia's fielding performance seems very terrible, as they gave up more than six catches during a single innings in their most recent Group B match against Scotland in the 35th game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 17 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia. Notably, it was clear that Scotland needed to win a game to advance to the Super Eights of the 2024 T20 World Cup as England defeated Namibia in Antigua.

However, ahead of the match, the strong Australian side was seen making conflicting remarks concerning their approach to the Scotland match. Star right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were rested and were replaced by Nathan Ellis and Ashton Agar. Notably, Hazlewood was talking about the possibility that Australia could reduce the winning margin in order to defeat arch-rivals England, while Pat Cummins had ruled out any such possibility and stated that Australia would come out blistering.

However, the Scotland side truly got help from Australia's disastrous catching, led by captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed to take three catches. These are some of the opportunities that Australia has failed to grasp.

1. Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc delivered a half volley that Munsey drove towards wide mid-off during the 2nd ball of the 4th over. Following the same, skipper Mitchell Marsh jumped but missed the timing of his jump, making him miss the important catch.

2. Travis Head

Meanwhile, Aussie opening batter Travis Head missed a slightly more challenging opportunity just four balls later. Head jumped full length and got both hands on the ball after McMullen smashed a delivery off Starc to his right, but Head missed the ball as it struck the ground. It was such a costly catch as the Scotland batter, McMullen, scored 48 runs off of 24 balls.

3. Mitchell Marsh

This time, Marsh missed the crucial catch of Scotland skipper Berrignton. Marsh was just able to extend his fingertips as Berrington struck a short ball over his head. After the drop, Berrington made 38 off of 25.

4. Adam Zampa

Aussie spinner Adam Zampa failed to spot the ball as it went through his hands to go for six when Scottish batter Matthew Cross pulled a bouncer off left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc during the last ball of the 14th over.

5. Mitchell Marsh

The Aussie skipper missed his third catch during the first ball of the 15th over. The star all-rounder dived to stop the ball smashed by skipper Berrington, but he failed to hold onto the ball, suffering injuries to his fingers.

6. Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade dropped a good opportunity behind the stumps the very next delivery following Marsh's third blunder on Glenn Maxwell's delivery.

Here is how fans have reacted to these missed catches:





Australia literally had handed the win in a silver platter to Scotland while making it look like they were trying to win. But Scotland couldn't utilise all the chances that was given to them🤦🤦 https://t.co/CO1AKOprZR — Vadiraj Kulai (@kulai_vadiraj) June 16, 2024





All those “dropped” chances were tough come on rest.. if anything Australia should’ve tanked the chase — shivam (@shivvamm8) June 16, 2024





Australia try their level best to Lose but Scotland didn't grasp chances 🙂 — Hasnain Ali Haider 🇵🇰 (@ihasnainalihaid) June 16, 2024





Waah kya acting krte hain🤣 pic.twitter.com/9LsrkN10Cm — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) June 16, 2024



