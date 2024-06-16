Watch: Glenn Maxwell reacts to unplayable delivery from Scotland spinner Mark Watt

It's true that being stunned by a player can be thrilling and pleasing, but being blown away by something you've accomplished might leave you speechless. This was actually the case with Scotland spinner Mark Watt during his recent match against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, as his magnificent ball shattered Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell off stump and bowled him.

Scotland's left-arm spinner Mark Watt struck star cricketer Glenn Maxwell with an outstanding delivery, leaving him faltering again against spin. Continuing his IPL form to the T20 World Cup, Maxwell again found it challenging to deal with spin. Maxwell played a pivotal role for Australia as they hunted 181 against Scotland. However, the 35-year-old cricketer failed again, this time just as his season with the Royal Challengers left Australia in a difficult position.

Mark Watt, who seems to be the magnificent left-arm spinner from Scotland's camp against Australia, went on to produce a delivery that was absolutely unplayable. Following the same, it forced Glenn Maxwell to play a shot on the offside; however, the ball went past him before hitting the off stump.

Recognising the significance of this wicket, Scotland's star bowler Watt burst out in a wild celebration, reminiscing back to Maxwell's stunning innings against Afghanistan at the ODI World Cup 2023, which took place in host country India, where he single-handedly guided Pat Cummins and Co. to a big win despite faltering to 97/7.

Watch here the full video:

Mark Watt to Maxwell, out Bowled!! That's a peach, Australia 60/3 after 8 over pic.twitter.com/74G7D13BnH — Mayur Patel (@mlu_1591) June 16, 2024



Australia shattered Scotland's dream run to enter the Super 8's stage by defeating them by 5 wickets

Meanwhile, Australia shattered Scotland's dream run to enter the Super 8's stage by defeating them by 5 wickets, which guided Jos Buttler and Co. to make it to the next stage alongside Australia.

Telegram Group Join Now

Speaking about the game here, it was Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh who had won the toss and invited Scotland to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first, the Berrington-led side posted a great total of 180/5 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, Travis Head made 68 runs from 49 balls, featuring five boundaries and four sixes, while star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis made 59 runs from 29 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes, with a solid strike rate of 203, to make sure his side remains undefeated so far in the marquee event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.