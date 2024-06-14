Former Indian opener raises questions on why Florida games at the T20 World Cup 2024 aren't moved

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has recently opened up about whether the International Cricket Council should shift T20 World Cup 2024 games in Florida to some other venue owing to heavy rainfall in the city. However, the cricketer-turned-analyst highlighted that the decision should not faour the Pakistani team but should be for cricketing fans.

Notably, Babar Azam and Co. are currently on the brink of elimination as they have two major losses and one win from the three matches they have played so far in the marquee event. The side suffered a defeat against the hosts USA in their opening game, while Rohit Sharma and Co. toppled them in their second game despite posting a very low total on the board. In addition, the Men in Green have defeated Canada in the third game and are still in the competition.

However, Pakistan and Ireland are set to face Lauderhill in flood-stricken Florida. The no result in the game owing to being washed out will knock them out of the tournament as they will be failing to make it to the Super 8's of the fixtures. In the same vein, the no-result fixture of USA vs. Ireland, which is scheduled to take place in the same venue, will also knock Pakistan out of the ongoing event.

Watch the video here:

The Florida games might not happen at all: Aakash Chopra

Speaking about the same subject, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted that Florida conditions might not allow a single game to take place due to bad weather conditions in the city. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Florida games might not happen at all as there has been a storm, which makes the chances very low to complete a match. Notably, India is also set to face Canada in the same venue, but their practice sessions have been called off due to rain. The well-renowned broadcaster accepted that there might be some challenges in shifting the matches and that there is a possibility of low fans in the stadium.

"I am going to start with a slightly tricky topic. There is actually a lot of merit in that but it won't be discussed that much. The Florida games might not happen at all," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel. "I am not saying matches have been kept there because they knew it's going to rain. However, the reality is that it's not just raining, it's a storm. The chances of matches happening are extremely low. It's not about what will happen with Pakistan or for the USA. This is not to favor Pakistan," he added further.

