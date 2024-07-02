'Need everyone's oxygen' - Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma's message

India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav lavished Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with appreciation following Men in Blue's 17-year drought for a second T20 World Cup victory. The 33-year-old cricketer revealed that during the team meeting before the start of the final, the legendary cricketer Rohit Sharma told the team to remain focused on things simple. The former world number one T20I batter was crucial to India's exhilarating victory in the thrilling match played in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The middle-order batter took an important catch from lethal Proteas batter David Miller on the first ball of the 20th over of Hardik Pandya. In addition to this, the swashbuckling batter says that Rohit maintains a bond with the players, and they know he is going to back them.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians star smashed two half-centuries for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup; however, he struggled in his batting heroics in the final game. In the final game, he batted at No. 4 but got out after scoring three runs off of four deliveries off of right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada's bowling. Although he failed to make a mark with the bat, the former world number one batter ensured that his role in India's historic victory continued to live on by taking two catches in the final over when South Africa needed to win by 16 runs.

Off the field, be it in a hotel room, or on the beach, he connects with everyone: Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav further revealed that the 38-year-old skipper pushed all players to give it their all in the crucial game so they could go home with an elite title. The Men in Blue pulled off an incredible comeback to claim their second T20 World Cup. With 30 deliveries needed, the Proteas appeared to be strong favourites to win handily. However, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, choked them to take victory from the jaws of defeat.

“He told us to keep it simple but said, ‘I can’t climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone’s oxygen," Suryakumar Yadav said.

“He connects with the players. Off the field, be it in a hotel room, or on the beach, he connects with everyone. So when a crunch situation comes, players know that he (Rohit) will back us. One feels I have to deliver for this man for the confidence and respect he gives to everyone,” he added further.

