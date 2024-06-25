'For all my broken windows' - Kagiso Rabada's father shares heartwarming tweet after South Africa's dramatic semi-final entry

South African star cricketer Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada, shares the heartwarming tweet as the Proteas seamer played a magnificent shot and stichted the stand with all-rounder Marco Jansen for the 8th wicket stand to help his side make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 24 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

Watch the video here:

For all my broken windows https://t.co/mSfZ0ZNeQ9 pic.twitter.com/OwEJgkk6P9 — Dr Mpho Rabada (@PorozaDr) June 24, 2024



South Africa thrashed the West Indies with three wickets by the Duckworth-Lewis system to advance to the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. The side finished in the top spot with seven straight wins so far in the showpiece event and have joined defending champions England from Group 2.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi played a key role in limiting the West Indies to 135/8 in their 20 overs. His contributions were crucial in controlling the West Indies batters. Rain interrupted the game, though, so South Africa's target was changed to 123 runs. However, Proteas maintained its poise to pursue the revised target.

In addition to this, West Indies spinner Roston Chase gave his team the advantage as he claimed three wickets, but Marco Jansen slammed a six off the first ball of the last over, and Kagiso Rabada also struck one boundary to seal the win and send the South Africans into the semifinals for the third time.

Meanwhile, West Indies batters Roston Chase (52 off 42 balls) and Kyle Mayers (35 off 34 balls) made big contributions, but the West Indies innings crumbled after losing early wickets. The South African bowlers, especially Shamsi, put in constant pressure, thwarting the hosts from setting a more difficult target.

We will take that learning and hopefully not do that same mistake again: Aiden Markram

South African skipper Aiden Markram was ecstatic as his side secured a berth in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. The 29-year-old cricketer revealed that their bowlers had helped them win the match against the West Indies. Furthermore, the Centurion-born star revealed tactical skills and a pragmatic approach that helped them eliminate two-time T20 World Cup winners from the event.

"Lot of relief to get through to the semifinal. We would have liked to be a lot more convincing. The wicket was playing nicely after the rain break but we tried to kill the game too early. It put us in a tricky position but happy to get over the line. We bowled really well, assessed conditions and kept them to a sub-par total. We could have build a partnership after the break and then take it from there, we will take that learning and hopefully not do that same mistake again," Aiden Markram said after the win.

