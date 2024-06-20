Watch: Phil Salt slams 30 runs in one over off Mumbai Indians seamer to turn England-West Indies game on its head

Phil Salt seems to have been the most lethal batter against the West Indies in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights match.

English star cricketer Phil Salt seems to have been the most lethal batter against the West Indies in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights match, which took place on June 20 at iconic Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia. The Three Lions lost Jos Buttler to brilliant off-spin from star bowler Roston Chase at an important point in the match as they were chasing a challenging 181-run mark. However, the opening batter did not give up, putting up a remarkable third-wicket partnership with Jonny Bairstow to help England cross the finish line in style.

The 28-year-old cricketer blasted 30 runs to Shepherd in a single over. The incident took place in England's innings during the 16th over, when they were leading the way, requiring 40 runs to win from the last five overs. The English side's position was considerably boosted by Salt's savage attack. The flamboyant opener hit Shepherd for an unbelievable six down the ground after he had finished his fifty with a magnificent boundary from the off side.

He sent the next two balls over the boundary for magnificent maximums, then executed an audacious uppercut on the third ball. After a boundary to end the over, he scored 30 runs off his over in style. England reached the target with 15 balls to spare, riding strong on his magnificent 87-run knock. The crucial win gave the English team a breakthrough in the Super Eights standings.

Jos Buttler led the English side eyeing the 2022 revival in 2024

If you look back to the T20 World Cup in 2022, England faced some trouble in the group stages. They lost and faced elimination on the brink in a game against Ireland that was delayed due to rain in Australia. However, despite that, they managed to go to the final owing to a magnificent comeback, easily topping Pakistan in the final and India in the semi-finals.

If the Super 8 opener is a testament, England seems to have finally emerged from their collapse and are a team on the rise. Buttler's tactics paid off as they choked the formidable West Indies with the bat and ball. This is the attitude of the winners, and they rise when the moment is right. Despite their failure in the ODI World Cup 2023, England appears committed to never committing the same mistakes again.

