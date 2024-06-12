'Avoid the mistake you made in India:' Nasser Hussain issues warning to Jos Buttler and England Coach

England has yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament, and with a poor net run rate, they risk being eliminated in the group stage.

Former English cricketer Nasser Hussain feels captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott must be in a tough situation as their side is on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the defending champions just had one point in their opening game after the match against Scotland was whitewashed. However, the Three Lions suffered a 36-run defeat against Australia, which places them at the bottom of the points table, and one more loss or whitewash from their remaining two matches will knock them out of the tournament.

England has yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament, and with a poor net run rate, they risk being eliminated in the group stage. However, Jos Buttler and Co. will be looking to get wins in the remaining two matches while also ensuring a healthy NRR to take over Scotland in the group stage campaign.

However, the former batting legend feels that it is time for the English side to show how good they are by defending their title, as the side failed to defend in the ODI World Cup 2023, which took place in host country India.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain wrote "Make no mistake: Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott are vulnerable. You can absorb one poor World Cup, especially when you began as double world champions, but two letdowns would be trickier to explain away. It’s up to England to show what a good side they are.

I can see why the fans aren’t happy: Hussain

The well-renowed cricket commentator feels that fans aren't happy with the English side after their poor performance and horrendous show in the ODI World Cup 2023. The 56-year-old legend feels that captains Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott should pick up the best playing XI.

"With their struggles at the 50-over World Cup in India fresh in the memory, I can see why the fans aren’t happy. But they must now avoid the mistake they made in India, and stop chasing their tails. Pick the best team for the conditions in front of you, not the one you should have picked for the game before," he added further.

Meanwhile, Nasser also made the headlines after England's loss to Australia, as he claimed that the defending champions decision to bowl Will Jacks in power play had backfired massively in deflating the loss, which put their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in jeopardy following their 36-run defeat to Australia in their Group B match at Kensington Oval in Barbados. They now need to clinch a win over Oman and Namibia in their last two Group B matches.

