Watch: Nepal fans in crowd involved in fight during South Africa game

While the action on the field was nothing short of spectacular, there was also a moment of high drama off the field. Watch here:

Even though the South African team already made it to the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight stage, Nepal has played some really good cricket, and South Africa captain Aiden Markram showed his excitement for a "good challenge" from them after losing the toss on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent. Notably, the star all-rounder had no idea how much havoc Nepal would bring about or just how close they came to giving them the biggest fear in their history as international cricketers.

The South African batters continued their terrible performance in the World Cup as they scored their lowest-ever total of 115 for seven in the given 20 overs. The change of spots did not help their situation. The South African batters had difficulty against the spinners from Nepal, as star bowler Kushal Bhurtel stood out as the standout performer with his 4 for 19 and dismantled their batting line-up.

However, during the chase, the openers gave Nepal a comfortable start by putting on 36 runs for the first wicket. However, star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took two quick wickets in the eighth over of the game. The third-wicket pair of Aasif Sheikh and Anil Shah helped score 50 runs off 36 balls, and the underdogs found themselves needing just 31 more from the final 38 balls, bringing Nepal's finest stand in the chase. Meanwhile, the game came so close, but Aiden Markram's Proteas camp held their nerves to win the game by just one run.

South Africa ends Nepal's dream run to make it to the Super 8's of the 2024 T20 World Cup

However, there was a high-stakes moment off the pitch to match the action that was beyond the pale of stunning. The camera glanced at a segment of the audience that was thrilled as Nepal edged closer to their target in the last over of the game. Following the same, an intense argument erupted among the Nepal fans when one of the fans tried to get a clear picture of himself on TV. One fan shoved another in the excitement to get it on camera, which created a difficult situation. The heated mood of the match was made worse by the argument, which has been recorded on video.

Watch the video here:



