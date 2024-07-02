Team India set to land in Delhi, report reveals plans to return back home

The Indian cricket team found themselves unable to leave after winning the title with a seven-run victory over South Africa on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team is anticipated to take off on a chartered plane from Barbados and land directly in Delhi on Wednesday at approximately 7:45 p.m. IST. Early on the morning of Wednesday, the BCCI management, along with the members of the Indian cricket team and their families, will get on the chartered plane and depart Barbados.

Following their victory at Kensington Oval on Saturday, June 29, in the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India's flight was delayed owing to Hurricane Beryl halting the airport in Barbados. After their victory celebration at the team hotel, the Men in Blue have been stuck there since that day. It is expected that the Indian team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon their arrival in Delhi; however, a formal announcement is still pending. The world champions were highly anticipated by many fans back home.



Barbados has been put on lockdown since Sunday night due to the possibly fatal winds and storms carried on by Hurricane Beryl. A lot of harm was done to coastal structures by the hurricane, which strengthened to a category 4. The Indian cricket team was unable to depart after winning the title after their victory over South Africa on Saturday by seven runs. A lot of people had planned to leave late last night, today, or tomorrow morning; however, the delay caused problems with their plans.

Hurricane hits the Barbados with strong winds and rain. #TeamIndia and media from India stuck in Barbados as all flights cancelled #Barbados



According to Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, the airport should be operating in the next six to twelve hours. PM in charge of managing relief efforts, Mia Mottley has taken an active part. She was optimistic that normal airport operations would shortly resume. Amidst the circumstances surrounding their stay, Prime Minister Mottley expressed faith that the Indian team, who have been staying at their hotels after winning the title, will remain in good health.

Spoken with the Prime Minister of Barbados Madam Mia Mottley regarding the ground situation here. She is monitoring the conditions and expects the airport to open within the next "6 to 12 hours" ...#HurricaneBeryl



"We hope, and we're working towards later today. I don't want to speak in advance of it, but I've literally been in touch with the airport personnel and they're doing their last checks now and we want to resume to normal operations as a matter of urgency," Mottley, who has been overseeing relief operations on the ground, told PTI. "There are a number of people who were due to leave yet last night late or today or tomorrow morning. And we want to make sure that we can facilitate those persons, so I would anticipate that within the next six to 12 hours that the airport will be open," she said.

